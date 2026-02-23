Tara Sutaria Buys New Home Post Breakup With Veer Pahariya Ahead of ‘Toxic’ Release (View Post)

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Tara Sutaria is embracing a fresh start after moving into her first home in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill area. The milestone comes ahead of the release of her upcoming film Toxic. The actress recently shared soft, elegant glimpses of the beautifully designed space, which reflects her warm and minimal aesthetic. Dressed in a graceful off-white saree, Tara captioned her post, “To new beginnings… To endless laughter and love in my first home and to embracing 2026 with arms wide open.” While fans admired the chic interiors and cosy vibe, many couldn’t help but notice the sparkling ring on her finger, which quickly sparked curiosity online. The new home marks an important personal milestone for Tara as she steps into an exciting new chapter. Tara Sutaria Shares Pictures of Her ‘Hearts’ Veer Pahariya, Orry (See Post).

Tara Sutaria Buys New Home - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Tara Sutaria's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2026 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).