Dads are always the best. They won't hesitate to do anything when it comes to their daughters. Being the doting dad that Shah Rukh is, he, along with his family, attended 'The Archies' event to support his daughter, Suhana. She was accompanied by her mother, film producer, and interior designer Gauri Khan, as well as her brothers—Aryan and AbRam. A video captured Shah Rukh's grand entrance at the screening venue. Showing his support for his daughter, he sported a customized black t-shirt bearing the Archies logo, paired with black pants and a matching blazer. AbRam mirrored his father's style, looking adorable in a black blazer. Meanwhile, Suhana stunned in a shimmery red gown featuring a plunging neckline and a side slit. Oh-So-Hot! Suhana Khan Exudes Elegance in a Red Sequin Spaghetti Straps Prom Mermaid Dress (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan and His Family At Daughter Suhana's The Archies Premiere:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

