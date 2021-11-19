Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Kashmir Files has finally gotten a release date. As the Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty-starrer is all set to hit the big screens on the occasion of Republic Day 2022 i.e January 26 next year. For the unaware, the movie revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and is produced by Zee Studios. Apart from the leads, the film also stars Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar.

The Kashmir Files Release Date:

Presenting the first ever true story of the Kashmir Genocide, #TheKashmirFiles releases on the Republic Day 2022.#RightToJustice Pl bless us. pic.twitter.com/ZBPf2nIuqs — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 19, 2021

