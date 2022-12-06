Vivek Agnihotri has tendered an unconditional apology before Delhi High Court for his comments alleging bias against Justice S Muralidhar as he granted bail to activist Gautam Navlakha. The Kashmir Files' director's apology comes after the HC decided to proceed ex parte against him and few more. Check it out. The Kashmir Files Controversy: Vivek Agnihotri Says ‘I’ll Stop Making Films’ if Nadav Lapid Can Prove Any Event of the Film ’Is Not Absolute Truth’.

Vivek Agnihotri Apologises:

#Breaking Film director @vivekagnihotri tenders an unconditional apology before Delhi High Court for his comments alleging bias against Justice S Muralidhar as he granted bail to activist Gautam Navlakha. #DelhiHighCourt #VivekAgnihotri #JusticeMuralidhar pic.twitter.com/pjMzp4AKbC — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 6, 2022

There's More:

A division bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh considered the affidavit. It noted that since the matter was initiated suo motu, Agnihotri should remain present in the court. #DelhiHighCourt #VivekAgnihotri #JusticeMuralidhar — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 6, 2022

