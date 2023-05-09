The Kerala Story has divided the nation. While a part of audience are loving the movie, another section is calling it a 'propaganda' flick. Now, Khushbu Sundar has voiced her opinion against the ban of The Kerala Story in TN. Without mincing words, she tweeted, "let people decide what they want to watch. You cannot decide for others." The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma as the lead. The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma's Film is a Badly-Accented Propaganda With Very Ulterior Motives (LatestLY Exclusive).

Khushbu Sundar on The Kerala Story:

Wonder what scares those who are fighting to ban #TheKeralaStory . The blatantly told truth or the fear of realising of being part of the truth, unknowingly & silently for years. Let people decide what they want to watch. You cannot decide for others. TN govt gives lame reasons… — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) May 8, 2023

