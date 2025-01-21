Actress Adah Sharma shared pictures and videos from her visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, expressing how special the experience was, stating, ‘This was my first time at the Kumbh’. The Kerala Story actress made the occasion even more memorable by performing live in front of the gathered crowd. Adah recited the powerful Shiv Tandav Stotram on stage, captivating the audience with her rendition. She concluded her performance with a fervent chant of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ followed by ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. Maha Kumbh 2025 Viral Girl Calls Salman Khan Her ‘Favourite Hero’; Monalisa Bhosle Expresses Wish To Meet Sonakshi Sinha (Watch Video).

Adah Sharma at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Adah Sharma Reciting Shiv Tandav Stotram

