Here is one of the best treats for all fans of Arjun Kapoor! The handsome hunk has announced his new project titled The Ladykiller. It is a ‘thrilling, nerve-racking love story’ helmed by Ajay Bahl. Arjun has also shared a poster in which he is seen in a rugged avatar and seems to be screaming out aloud in pain. The tagline of it reads, ‘mistrust makes a snake bite its own tail’. The actor promises that in this film, ‘Thrill hai. Romance Hai. Emotion Hai. Suspense Hai’. Well, one just cannot wait to know when The Ladykiller would be releasing! This upcoming flick is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh.

Arjun Kapoor in The Ladykiller:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)