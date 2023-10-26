The makers of Tiger 3 have unveiled a new poster featuring Salman Khan and it looks intense. The poster features Khan in a fierce and rugged look, holding chain in his hands, all ready to destroy the baddies with it. The movie co-stars Katrina Kaif in the actioner and is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. FYI, Tiger 3 is the third installment in the Tiger franchise, which began with Ek Tha Tiger and was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai.Tiger 3: Salman Khan is All Swag Posing With His Gun and Statement Scarf In New Poster! (View Pic).

Tiger 3 New Poster:

