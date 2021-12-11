The newlyweds, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, have shared a series of pictures from their haldi ceremony on their respective Instagram handles and they’re pure gold. One just cannot take their eyes off from this beautiful couple, who are truly, madly, deeply in love with each other and these lovely photographs are enough to prove. In the pictures one can see that the theme for the event was set in white and gold. From family members applying haldi on the couple, to the duo applying it on each other, the ceremony was filled love and laughter.

‘Shukr. Sabr. Khushi’

Happiness

