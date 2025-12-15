A video going viral on social media shows a woman in bridal wear meeting her alleged lover just two hours before her wedding. The viral clip was shared on Instagram by a user called Aarav Mavi and has garnered over 60 million views since being shared online. "Please akhri baar mila do usse," the caption of the post read. In the video, a woman is seen seated inside a car with her best friend and dressed in her bridal outfit, appearing visibly anxious. As the video moves forward, the woman is seen stepping out of the car to meet her alleged ex-boyfriend as her friend explains that there are two hours left for the wedding. The friend further says that the woman has come to meet her former boyfriend. The video also shows the woman and her alleged lover engaging in a conversation for the final time before she returns to the car and is seen crying continuously after exchanging a hug. The viral video is likely scripted. The viral clip garnered several reactions from netizens who called the video scripted. Taking to the comments section, one user said, "Scripted video", while a second commented, "Don't worry guys scripted hai". A third user added, "Ye sab fake h scripted h", while a fourth user wrote, "In all likelihood, it is scripted and well planned." A look at the user's profile revealed that he had made similar videos in the past. Big Salute! Bride’s Mother Calls Off Wedding in Bengaluru After Drunk Groom and His Friends Create Ruckus, Asks Barati to Return, Video Goes Viral.

Woman in Bridal Wear Meets Alleged Lover Before Wedding

Netizens React to Viral Video

Netizens called the viral video scripted (Photo Credits: Instagram)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

