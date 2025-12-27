In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a doctor couple divorced within just 24 hours of their marriage. The alleged incident occurred in Pune, Maharashtra. It is reported that the newly married couple parted ways following a serious disagreement, soon after the wedding. After the disagreement, the couple completed legal formalities and "mutually" agreed to separate peacefully. ‘Spiritual Curse’ Scam in Pune: Couple Duped of INR 14 Crore by Woman Claiming Divine Powers to Heal Their Daughters.

Doctor Couple Separates Within 24 hours of Their Marriage in Pune

A doctor couple from Pune has divorced within just 24 hours of their marriage, shocking many. The separation happened after a serious disagreement soon after the wedding. The case quickly went viral as it highlighted how fast relationships can break under pressure. Legal… pic.twitter.com/sjD7ZxlPRX — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) December 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Pune Mirror), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

