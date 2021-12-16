The Brahamstra motion poster launch was indeed an exciting event for all fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Fans were thrilled to see the lovebirds getting all mushy on stage and they went bonkers when Ranbir answered to a fan question that was pertaining to his marriage. RK was asked, “When will you marry Alia or someone else?” Well, if you’d notice, Alia couldn’t stop blushing to this question. The actor responded saying, “Haven’t we seen a lot of people getting married in the last one year? I think we should be happy with that.” RK is known to pull legs and as always he managed to do it again. Turning towards his ladylove he asked, “Humari kab hogi?” She replied by saying, “Why are you asking me?” Ranbir replied saying that he was asking Ayan Mukerji and the crowd present there burst into laughter.

Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s Reply On His Marriage Plans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt | She noticed 💓 (@alia_bhatt_obsessed_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)