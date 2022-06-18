Vidyut Jammwal clearly knows how to win his fans’ hearts. A video of the action star has taken internet by storm in which he is seen hugging his female fan and then surprising her by taking her for a drive in his swanky Aston Martin DB9. The video has gone has viral across social media platforms and netizens are impressed by his sweet gesture. Kartik Aaryan and His Pet Pooch Katori Pose With Street Kids as They Get Clicked in the City.

Watch Vidyut Jammwal Surprising His Female Fan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Fans Are Loving It

I love how he makes everyone feel so special and loved! Thank you being this way @VidyutJammwal! Also loved the new car!!! 😍🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zMTkPPkXrP — Vaishali J (@Vaishalija09) June 17, 2022

The Kind-Hearted One

VJ is definitely called the most humble and kind hearted person for a reason ❤️❤️❤️... Some gestures are soo pure and very down to earth ❤️❤️ Lots of loveee @VidyutJammwal Ps - VJ we also want a ride .... 🥺❤️#vidyutjammwal #KhudaHaafizChapter2AgniPariksha pic.twitter.com/HSmNTHE7nG — Samyuktha.J (@Samyukthaj_08) June 17, 2022

All Hearts For Vidyut

