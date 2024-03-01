Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson star in India's pioneering extreme sports film, which has recently completed its first week at the box office with a collection of Rs 12.51 crore. The movie, marked by its high-energy action sequences and adrenaline-fuelled stunts, has captivated audiences with its unique approach to the genre. Crakk Box Office Collection Day 5: Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal's Action Thriller Mints Rs 10.91 Crore.

Crakk BO Collection Week 1:

Despite action genre being the flavour of the season, #Crakk finds limited takers in Week 1… Fri 4.11 cr, Sat 2.32 cr, Sun 2.31 cr, Mon 1.13 cr, Tue 1.01 cr, Wed 88 lacs, Thu 75 lacs. Total: ₹ 12.51 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice Note: Day-wise numbers have been revised… pic.twitter.com/hvPdiDnGtx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2024

