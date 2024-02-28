India's first extreme sports action movie, Crakk–Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa, earned Rs 10.91 Crore in India on its fifth day since release. Despite debuting on February 23, the film failed to resonate with audiences, as evidenced by its underwhelming box office performance, with earnings dropping to just Rs 1 crore on Tuesday. Crakk Box Office Collection Day 4: Vidyut Jammwal–Arjun Rampal’s Film Earns Rs 9.91 Crore in India!. Crakk Box Office Collection Day 5: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)