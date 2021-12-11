Vidyut Jammwal celebrated his 41st birthday in Egypt with his fiancée Nandita Mahtani. This birthday is indeed special for him as it was in September this year when he got engaged to his ladylove. The actor’s fiancée Nandita has shared a few pictures on Instagram from her beau’s birthday celebration and it looks fantastic. From posing in front of The Great Sphinx of Giza to slicing the birthday cake right over there, these pictures prove that the couple has had a great time together.

Pictures From Vidyut Jammwal’s Birthday Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandita Mahtani (@nanditamahtani)

The Birthday Boy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)