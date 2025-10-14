A lighthearted moment stole the spotlight at the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt on Monday, October 13, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan playfully told Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to quit smoking. “I saw you coming down from the plane. You look great. But I have to make you stop smoking,” Erdogan joked, prompting Meloni to respond with a laugh, “I know, I know. I don’t want to kill somebody.” French President Emmanuel Macron, standing nearby, couldn’t hold back his amusement and burst into laughter, calling the request “impossible.” The brief exchange, captured on video and quickly going viral, was widely shared on social media as a rare, candid moment among world leaders. Donald Trump Meets 'Young Beautiful' Giorgia Meloni in Egypt, Says Calling Woman Beautiful in US Is 'End of Political Career' (Watch Video).

'You Look Great, But Quit Smoking': Turkey President Erdogan to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

🇹🇷🇮🇹 ERDOGAN TO MELONI: I HAVE TO MAKE YOU STOP SMOKING Erdogan: "I saw you coming down from the plane. You look great. But I have to make you stop smoking." Meloni: "I know, I know. I don't want to kill somebody" Source: @ihacomtr https://t.co/FX7G3CR5g1 pic.twitter.com/glcfOZAA6Z — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Mario Nawfal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

