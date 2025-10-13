While addressing the press conference during the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt, US President Donald Trump called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni "Beautiful". A video of the incident has also surfaced online. The viral clip shows the US President calling Giorgia Meloni a beautiful young woman. The video also shows Donald Trump saying that calling a woman beautiful in the US is the "end of your political career". Another clip showed the Trump-Meloni's interaction as the two posed for pictures during the peace summit in Egypt. Gaza Peace Summit: Donald Trump, Arab Leaders Seal Landmark Peace Agreement to End Israel-Hamas War (Watch Video).

Donald Trump Calls Giorgia Meloni 'Beautiful' During Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt

Trump calls Italian Prime Minister Meloni "beautiful" and says calling a woman beautiful in the U.S. is the "end of your political career." "I'll take my chances."😂 pic.twitter.com/nNdpaIhfd9 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 13, 2025

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni Meets US President Donald Trump

🚨 BREAKING: Italian Prime Minister GIORGIA MELONI just met President Trump in Egypt SO MANY countries are participating in the Middle East peace summit because they know what Trump has done is historic. Italy is a great ally! 🇺🇸🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/cY5hX9oVQN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 13, 2025

