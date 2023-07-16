A video of Kajol is spreading like wildfire on the internet which sees the actress mocking Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan box office collection. It so happened that during one of her latest interviews for The Trial, when she was asked if there's one thing she would like to quiz SRK about, Kajol was quick to reply and took a sly dig at Pathaan. "What's Pathaan's Real Business?", she said is on her mind and laughed out loud. FYI, SRKs Pathaan co-starring Deepika padukone and John Abraham happens to be the highest grossing Hindi film of 2023. Kajol's Hot Kissing Scenes From The Trial With Co-Star Alyy Khan and Jisshu Sengupta Leaked! (Watch Viral Video).

Watch Viral Video:

