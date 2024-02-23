Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, known for his magnetic presence, once again captivated the crowd with his performance at the WPL 2024 opening ceremony. He enthralled everyone by performing on his hit tracks “Jhoome Jo Pathaan” and “Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya”, urging the audience to join in as he showcased his trademark charm. His photos from the event have quickly become viral, showing him in a stylish black ensemble, flaunting his long hair, and delivering a high-energy performance. Check out the images below to witness the magic! WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Shah Rukh Khan Dances to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’; Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan Perform at the Event (Watch Videos).

Shah Rukh Khan At WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverseinsta)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverseinsta)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverseinsta)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

