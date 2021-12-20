The Disciple, written, directed and edited by Chaitanya Tamhane, has won the FIPRESCI International Critics Prize and the Best Screenplay award at Venice. This Marathi film was released on the streaming giant Netflix on April 30 this year. IndieWire has released its annual critics poll and The Disciple is the only Indian movie to be featured in the ’50 Best Movies Of 2021’ category. The film starring Aditya Modak, Sumitra Bhave, Arun Dravid has bagged the 26th position in the poll. The film that has topped the poll is Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. The other films that have made it to the list include Drive My Car, Flee, Belfast, The Velvet Underground and so on. These winners have been chosen as per the votes of 187 film critics.

50 Best Movies of 2021 - Complete List

