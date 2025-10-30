The wait is finally over! Netflix has unveiled the much-awaited trailer for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The two-minute fifty-four-second clip opens with Hawkins looking like a quarantine zone. We then see Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) talking about the town’s current state. The trailer shifts to Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), and the rest of the gang as they try to figure out how to stop Vecna before he makes his next move. As Hawkins’ heroes gather courage for their ultimate battle, Vecna returns, setting the stage for an epic showdown. The first four episodes of Stranger Things 5 will premiere on November 26, followed by the next three on December 25, with the grand series finale on December 31. ‘Stranger Things 5’ Trailer Accidentally Leaked by Netflix? Fans Go Wild After Brief Appearance Online Before Official Release Date (Watch Trailer).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Stranger Things 5’:

