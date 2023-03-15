Drew Barrymore has been roped in to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards which will take place on Sunday, May 7. The actress announced the news on her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show dressed as M3gan, the AI doll from the horror movie M3GAN. Safe to say the actress nailed her announcement with more creepy little surprises at the end. Drew Barrymore Confirms To Be Back in the Dating Scene After Six Years Since Split From Ex-Husband.

Drew's MTV Movie Awards Announcement

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)