Grammy-winning Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias is all set to perform at the MMRDA Grounds, in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex on October 29 and 30. Notably, the MMRDA Grounds in BKC is the very venue where Iglesias last performed back in 2004. Ahead of Enrique Iglesias's concert, the Mumbai Metro Line 3 shared good news for those who will be attending the concert on October 29 and 30. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai Metro 3 said that the Aqua Line will have extended hours on October 29 and October 30 for Enrique Iglesias' Concert at BKC's MMRDA Grounds. Mumbai Metro 3 said that train services will run till 12 midnight on both concert days, i.e. October 29 and 30. Heading to the Enrique Concert at BKC? Don’t rush the finale ✨ Aqualine’s got you covered," the post read. Grammy Award-Winning Singer Enrique Iglesias Arrives in India After 13 Long Years Ahead of His 2-Day Concert in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Mumbai Metro 3 Extends Timings of Train Services for Enrique Iglesias Concert

🎶 Heading to the Enrique Concert at BKC ? Don’t rush the finale ✨ Aqualine’s got you covered! 🚇 📢 Train services will run till 12 midnight on both concert days — 29th & 30th October 2025. Travel safe, travel smart with Metro Line 3.#Aqualine #MetroLine3 #EnriqueConcert… — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 29, 2025

