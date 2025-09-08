The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) wrapped on September 8, and many stars took home big awards. BLACKPINK sensation Rose won the Song of the Year award for her global hit song, "APT" featuring Bruno Mars. The award was presented to her by Paris Hilton. In a video from her acceptance speech that went viral, Rose appeared emotional and shocked as she received the award. She utilised the occasion to express her gratitude to everyone who has been a part of her musical journey, including. The singer said, "I dedicate the award to my 16-year-old self who dreamed and to all those who have watched me grow into the artiste that I am today and placed the dreams in me to make this change. As my therapist tells me to do everday, Id like to thank myself for not giving up even in the toughest of times. Thank you MTV for this award and thank you everyone for loving "APT"." MTV Video Music Awards 2025: Mariah Carey Wins Video Vanguard Award, Ariana Grande Calls Her ‘The Queen’.

BLACKPINK Rose’s Emotional Speech After Winning SOTY for ‘APT’ at MTV VMAs 2025

