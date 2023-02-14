Joshua Bassett left his fans concerned when they learnt that the actor, who recently accepted Christianity, has baptised himself at the Bethel Church. Why? Because the said church was known for promoting conversion therapy. For those who are unaware, 'Conversion Therapy' is the practice of trying to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity. It can include various methods, such as talk therapy, electroshock therapy, and aversion therapy. It has been widely condemned by medical and mental health organizations as it can lead to psychological harm and increased risk of suicide. Joshua Bassett Claims He Has Two Encounters With Jesus Christ Following His Turn to Christianity, Tells Fans He is Feeling Peace Beyond What He Thought is Possible!

Fans express concern for Joshua Bassett after learning he was baptized at the Bethel Church which promotes conversion therapy. pic.twitter.com/ddfbHUVFL5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2023

Check Out the Video of Joshua Talking About the Church:

Joshua later explained that he doesn't endorse all the policies of the church, but took the step to baptise there, for his heart is 'for Christ and Christ alone'.

“I visited this church and happened to get baptized here- i was unaware of some of their policies and beliefs, and do not endorse all of them. my heart is for Christ and Christ alone!” — Joshua Bassett pic.twitter.com/caJdVuCXeF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)