Donald Trump became the first former US President to be indicted, arrested and arraigned on criminal charges. Veteran Hollywood actor Samuel L Jackson poked fun about the 76-year-old Republican’s arrest by dropping a comment under Brie Larson’s Insta post. She had shared a series of selfies captioning it as, “The sun setting after 7pm in NYC is life altering”. To this the Secret Invasion star commented asking ‘You there there for the arraignment?!’ Donald Trump Campaign Starts Selling Merch with Fake Mugshot Due to Real One Not Being Taken (View Pic).

Samuel L Jackson’s Comment Under Brie Larson’s Post

Samuel L. Jackson jokes about criminal defendant Donald Trump’s arrest under Brie Larson’s recent Instagram photo in New York: “You there for the arraignment?” pic.twitter.com/ELUwzV9g5k — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 5, 2023

Brie Larson's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson)

