The Donald Trump campaign has started selling fake merch with mugshots after it was announced that the former US president will not be taking a real one. He was officially placed under arrest in New York for his alleged role in organising hush money and giving it to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Donald Trump Officially Placed Under Arrest in New York City As He Arrives at Manhattan Court for Arraignment.

View Donald Trump Update Here:

The Donald Trump campaign has already started selling merch with a fake mug shot after a real one was not taken today. pic.twitter.com/C9rt9RUys3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)