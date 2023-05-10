French star, Adèle Haene has said goodbye to showbiz owing to 'complacency and indifference of the French industry to the #MeToo movement,' reports THR. Reportedly, the actress publicly declared her retirement from films in letter published on media news site Télérama, along with calling out the 'general complacency' within the French industry “vis-à-vis sexual aggressors.” F Murray Abraham's Mythic Quest Season 3 Absence Revealed! Actor Fired From Show Over #MeToo Allegations.

Adèle Haene Quits Showbiz:

