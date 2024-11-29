Former TV host Charlie Rose has finally settled the sexual harassment lawsuit filed by three women following his #MeToo scandal in 2017, which made him departure from CBS News and led cancellation of his long-running PBS talk show. In the settlement, the women stated they held no "ill intent" towards Charlie. They have also acknowledged that his actions could be interpreted in different ways. Rose’s lawyers confirmed that the case has been resolved. According to The Associated Press, Court documents indicate the case is settled, but the terms of the settlement are still private. In a joint statement, Katherine Brooks Harris, Sydney McNeal, and Yuqing Wei clarified the legal process and the exchange of evidence had allowed both sides to "better understand each other’s points of view." Harvey Weinstein Diagnosed With Chronic Cancer While Awaiting Trial on Sex Crime Charges, Movie Mogul To Receive Treatment Behind Bars.

