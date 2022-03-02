Alia Bhatt's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi is roaring at the ticket window. As even after 50 percent occupancy in theatres in Maharashtra, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial has managed to surpass Rs 50 crore mark. The movie as of now stands at a total of Rs 57.32 crore. Congratulations to the team! Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Rekha Glow in White at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film Screening; View Viral Pic.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection:

#GangubaiKathiawadi maintains a super-strong grip on Day 5, thanks to the holiday [#MahaShivratri]… In fact, Day 5 is almost at par with Day 1… Fri 10.50 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 8.19 cr, Tue 10.01 cr. Total: ₹ 57.32 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/ZtUjFiqX70 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)