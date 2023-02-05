Ahead of Grammys 2023, the producer of the event confirmed a surprise performance from a Hollywood artist who is not nominated in any categories this year. FYI, the confirmed list of performers at Grammys included Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Harry Styles, Kim Petras, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Mary J Blige, Sam Smith and Steve Lacy. Grammys 2023: Beyoncé and Taylor Swift Hug and Have a Small Chat Together During the Awards Show (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

#GRAMMYs producer confirms there is a surprise performance from an artist who is not nominated this year: “It’s someone who isn’t a nominee who I really wanted and I kept on holding out hope they would pull through. Now we’re building their set and getting a band together.” pic.twitter.com/T6GFFm2z9C — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 5, 2023

