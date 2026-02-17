Billy Steinberg Dies at 75: Grammy-Winning Songwriter Behind Madonna’s ‘Like a Virgin’ and Other Pop Classics Passes Away

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Billy Steinberg, the celebrated American songwriter behind some of the biggest pop hits of the 1980s and 1990s, has died at the age of 75 after battling cancer. His passing was confirmed by his attorney to major international outlets. Steinberg co-wrote classics such as Madonna’s Like a Virgin, Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors and The Bangles Eternal Flame. Over his career, he helped create five Billboard Hot 100 number one singles, including Like a Virgin, which topped the charts for six weeks. He also won a Grammy Award in 1997 for Celine Dion’s Falling Into You. Born in 1950 in Palm Springs, Steinberg’s legacy lives on through his timeless music. RIP Billy Steinberg!

Billy Steinberg Passes Away at 75 - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (billboard), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).