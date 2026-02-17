Billy Steinberg Dies at 75: Grammy-Winning Songwriter Behind Madonna’s ‘Like a Virgin’ and Other Pop Classics Passes Away
Billy Steinberg, the Grammy-winning songwriter behind timeless hits like Madonna’s 'Like a Virgin', Cyndi Lauper’s 'True Colors' and The Bangles’ 'Eternal Flame' has passed away at 75 after battling cancer. Known for shaping the sound of 80s and 90s pop, his music continues to inspire generations.
Billy Steinberg, the celebrated American songwriter behind some of the biggest pop hits of the 1980s and 1990s, has died at the age of 75 after battling cancer. His passing was confirmed by his attorney to major international outlets. Steinberg co-wrote classics such as Madonna’s Like a Virgin, Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors and The Bangles Eternal Flame. Over his career, he helped create five Billboard Hot 100 number one singles, including Like a Virgin, which topped the charts for six weeks. He also won a Grammy Award in 1997 for Celine Dion’s Falling Into You. Born in 1950 in Palm Springs, Steinberg’s legacy lives on through his timeless music. RIP Billy Steinberg!
Billy Steinberg Passes Away at 75 - See Post
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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).