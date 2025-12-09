Post Malone made his Guwahati debut on December 8 with a power-packed performance that left fans thrilled. During the show, the Grammy-nominated artist paused to pay tribute to the late Assamese icon Zubeen Garg, saying it was “great to be in the home of legendary Zubeen Garg.” The heartfelt moment received loud cheers from the crowd, many still mourning Garg’s passing in September. The concert marked a milestone for Assam’s live music scene, showcasing its growing place on the global map. Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg, Famous for ‘Ya Ali’ Song From 'Gangster', Dies in Scuba Diving Accident in Singapore; Ashok Singhal, Ripun Bora Pay Tribute.

Post Malone Honours Zubeen Garg at Guwahati Concert - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GPlus (@guwahatiplus)

