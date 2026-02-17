Grammy-winning American singer SZA made a surprising appearance with her mom at the Maha Shivratri 2026 celebrations at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The global pop star attended the night-long spiritual event with her mother and wore a beautiful yellow saree for the occasion. Videos shared online show SZA taking part in the prayers and cultural festivities with thousands of devotees. She also went on stage for a short while, where she danced and joined in the chants. In one viral clip, she greeted the crowd with, “Namaskaram. Happy Mahashivratri. Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?” The audience responded enthusiastically, echoing the chant across the venue. Preparations Underway for Mahashivratri at Isha Yoga Centre, Classical Dancer Radhe Jaggi Unveils 'Ganga' Theme.

