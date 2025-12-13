Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej has alleged that a Zomato delivery executive trespassed into his Bengaluru home and stole a sump cover. Ricky Kej said the alleged theft occurred around 6 pm when the delivery agent entered his premises under the pretext of delivering an order and later fled with the item. Sharing details on X, Kej claimed the individual had visited the house about 15 minutes earlier to survey the premises before returning to commit the theft. "I was robbed! Dear @zomato @zomatocare, looks like one of your drivers entered my home on Thursday and stole our sump-cover. This was at 6 o'clock in the evening.. Quite bold of them! This is probably not their first time. They came in just 15 min earlier for a recce, and then trespassed and committed the crime." He said CCTV cameras captured the suspect from two angles, along with images of a red Honda Activa believed to be used in the incident, bearing the registration number KA03HY8751. Tagging Zomato and Bengaluru Police, Kej urged the cops to identify the person involved and raised concerns over last-mile delivery safety. ‘Bhaiya, Mat Karo’: Bengaluru Woman Alleges Rapido Rider Sexually Harassed Her During Ride From Church Street; FIR Registered After Video Goes Viral.

Ricky Kej Alleges Zomato Delivery Executive ‘Robbed’ His Bengaluru Home

I was robbed! Dear @zomato @zomatocare, looks like one of your drivers entered my home on Thursday and stole our sump-cover. This was at 6 o'clock in the evening.. Quite bold of them! This is probably not their first time. They came in just 15 min earlier for a recce, and then… pic.twitter.com/ZpCe9NERYH — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) December 13, 2025

