Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Eid al-Adha celebrations will be low-key. Also known as Bakra Eid, people prepare delicacies and read namaz on this day. Even our Bollywood stars took to their social media accounts and wished fans, Eid Mubarak, with lovely messages or their pics dressed in traditional attire. From Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu to Madhuri Dixit, check out how the stars wished one and all.

Big B

T 3974 - Eid ul Adha Mubarak !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 21, 2021

Madhuri Dixit

May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy. Happy Eid-al-Adha ✨ — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 21, 2021

Huma Qureshi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Neha Dhupia

Eid Mubarak everyone …. Love , peace and happiness 💕 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 21, 2021

Chiranjeevi

కరుణ,ప్రేమ,త్యాగాలకు ప్రతీక బక్రీద్. పవిత్రమైన బక్రీద్ సందర్భంగా ముస్లిం సోదర సోదరీమణులకు..ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ శుభాకాంక్షలు.అల్లా ఆశీస్సులు అందరిపైనా ఉండాలని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను.#EidMubarak to All. May the Almighty bless all of us with good health, peace & happiness. #BakraEid2021 pic.twitter.com/GYliaWx2O3 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 21, 2021

Rakul Preet Singh

Eid mubarak to all of you 😁❤️ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 21, 2021

Mahesh Babu

Wishing you all a very happy Eid. May your day be filled with peace, love and warmth! #EidMubarak — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 21, 2021

Ravi Teja

May you all be blessed with love, peace and prosperity...Happy Eid😊#EidMubarak — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) July 21, 2021

