Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 is nearing its finale. If reports are to be believed, the grand finale will take place on December 7, 2025. Ahead of the finale episode, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit is set to grace the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of BB19. The actress will appear on the reality show to promote her upcoming series, Mrs Deshpande. In videos going viral online, Salman Khan was joined by none other than his Hum Aapke Hain Kaun co-star Madhuri Dixit on Bigg Boss. A video of the actors posing together and interacting has landed online, with netizens sharing their reactions. A user wrote, "Prem and Nisha forever." Another user wrote, "Hum aapke hai kaun". ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Gaurav Khanna’s Ticket-to-Finale Win Sparks Heated Clash with Pranit More and Ashnoor Kaur (Watch Video).

Madhuri Dixit Shoots for Upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar Episode of Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 19’ – Watch Video

Fans React to Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan’s Reunion

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

