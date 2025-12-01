Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit made a stunning return to the thriller genre with the launch of her upcoming web series Mrs Deshpande, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The actress, known for her elegance and grace, not only revealed the intense trailer but also delighted fans by dancing to her evergreen hits like Ek Do Teen and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga at the event. In the series, Madhuri portrays a convicted serial killer who assists the police in tracking down a copycat murderer replicating her crimes. The trailer begins with her singing Bholi Si Surat before a shocking twist reveals her dark side. “I am inside, so that means someone is copying my style,” she says chillingly. An official remake of the French thriller La Mante, Mrs Deshpande delves into themes of trauma, guilt and identity. Balancing her magnetic charm off-screen with her chilling new avatar on-screen, Madhuri once again proves why she remains one of Bollywood’s most versatile and timeless performers. 'Mrs. Deshpande' Teaser: Madhuri Dixit Captivates in New OTT Psychological Thriller, Netizens React (Watch Video).

Watch ‘Mrs Deshpande’ Trailer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Madhuri Dixit Dances at ‘Mrs Deshpande’ Trailer Launch – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

