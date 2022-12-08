Amidst the huge shakeup going on at DC Studios, it looks like Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is quite unlikely to get a sequel. With the news of Wonder Woman 3 being cancelled and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom being the last time we may see Jason Momoa's underwater superhero, it looks like Johnson's Man in the Black didn't make it off the cutting board. Black Adam Movie Review: Dwayne Johnson’s Anti-Hero Could Not Save This Rushed and Messy DC Film (LatestLY Exclusive).

This could also likely be attributed to the poor box office of Black Adam. While Johnson himself indicated that the film is set to turn in a profit, a new report indicates that the film will be "lucky" to break even considering it cost almost $230 Million before the aggressive marketing for the film began. This contradicts with the claims made earlier by Johnson. Black Adam Box Office: Dwayne Johnson Claims DC Film is Expecting Profit Amidst Reports of Superhero Saga Suffering Losses.

Sources say the film actually cost $230M before marketing It will be lucky to break even https://t.co/LIXNon290t — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 8, 2022

