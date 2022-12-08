Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has dismissed reports of his film not making great returns at the box office. Hitting back at the rumours, the actor revealed on Twitter that his superhero flick has managed to earn $52M to $72M in profit. In total, Black Adam has nearly churned $400 million worldwide at the ticket window. Check it out. Black Adam Box Office: Dwayne Johnson's DC Film Projected to Lose $50 to $100 Million, Needed $600 Million to Break Even.

Dwayne Johnson on Black Adam's BO:

Waited to confirm with financiers before I shared this excellent #BlackAdam news - our film will PROFIT between $52M-$72M. Fact. At almost $400M worldwide we are building our new franchise step by step (first Captain America did $370M) for the DC future.https://t.co/GBIgsbtnkq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 7, 2022

