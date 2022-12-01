Ang Lee is all set to bring the iconic life of Bruce Lee to the big screen with a biopic. Being directed by him, Ang Lee's son Mason Lee will star as the iconic martial artist. Described as a passion project for him, Lee has been working on the project for quite a while now while his son has been training for the role for about three years. Bruce Lee Birth Anniversary Special: 5 Awesome Action Scenes of the Martial Arts Legend That You Should Watch (Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

A Bruce Lee biopic is in the works with Ang Lee set to direct. Ang Lee’s son, Mason Lee, will star in the lead role. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/TwrKwtvsj7 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)