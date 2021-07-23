Voltage Pictures unveiled a new trailer of After We Fell. In the clip, we see romance, sex, flirting, and a lot more. After We Fell is the third installment in the film franchise. It stars Josephine Langford as Tessa and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Hardin. The trailer also shows us how the duo's relationship will go through a test of loyalty. Will it be an end to their love?

Watch After We Fell Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)