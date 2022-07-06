The Woman King trailer is out! The trailer video sees Viola Davis as a female warrior in a powerful avatar. The synopsis of the movie reads, "General Nanisca of the Dahomey Amazons and Nawi, an ambitious recruit in the Kingdom of Dahomey. It depicts how they 'fought enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people, and threatened to destroy everything they have lived for'." The Woman King: Viola Davis Is Fierce As Nanisca in Her First Look From the Historical Epic! (View Pics).

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)