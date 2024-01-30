The trailer for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, a Guy Ritchie film starring Henry Cavill, has been released. Scheduled for wide release on April 19, the action-comedy is based on recently declassified British War Department files and true events. The story follows the formation of the first special forces organisation in WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and military official Ian Fleming. The top-secret unit, comprising a diverse team of rogues, conducts daring missions against the Nazis using unconventional tactics, ultimately influencing the course of the war and laying the groundwork for modern Black Ops warfare. Inspired by historian Damien Lewis' book, the film sheds light on Churchill and Fleming's secret WWII combat organisation. Argylle: Henry Cavill, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L Jackson and Bryce Dallas Howard Join Matthew Vaughn’s Multi-Starrer Spy Thriller.

Watch The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Trailer: