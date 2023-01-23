Avatar: The Way of Water has grossed an impressive amount of $2 Billion at the worldwide box office. The film will soon pass Avenges: Infinity War and become the fifth highest grossing film of all time. Are you excited for more Avatar films from James Cameron? Avatar - The Way of Water Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax of James Cameron's Film and Where He Would Take Jake Sully and Family Next in Avatar 3!

View Avatar 2 Box Office Here:

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has grossed over $2B at the worldwide box-office. It will surpass ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to become the fifth-highest grossing film of all time tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/lKjuOKgj5v — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)