Titanic's iconic door, the chunk of balsa wood from the 1997 film that saved Kate Winslet's character Rose but doomed Leonardo DiCaprio's character Jack, recently sold for an astounding $718,750 at Heritage Auctions' Treasures from Planet Hollywood event. Surpassing other famous movie props, such as Indiana Jones' bullwhip from Temple of Doom and Jack Nicholson's axe from The Shining, the door became the highest-selling item of the auction. Other props from James Cameron's Titanic movie were also up for auction, including the boat's wheel, which fetched $200,000 and Winslet's chiffon dress, which she wore during the film's final act, sold for $125,000. James Cameron Reveals He Has Spent More Time on Titanic Than the Captain, Reveals He Has Been on 33 Dives to the Ship.

Titanic's Iconic Floating Door Sold At Heritage Auctions' Treasures

