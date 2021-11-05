Billy Porter has cleared the air around his comment over Harry Styles's iconic Vogue cover. On The Late Show, when host Stephen Colbert asked Porter about the same, the LGBTQ+ star apologised to Harry. "Harry Styles, I apologize to you for having your name in my mouth. It's not about you. The conversation is not about you," said Porter. FYI, Styles was the first man who appeared on Vogue's cover in a dress. Billy had mentioned he was the one who promoted gender-fluid fashion and yet it was Styles who made it the cover.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter)

Here's The Magazine Cover!

.@harry_styles is our December issue cover star! Read how the star is making and playing by his own rules: https://t.co/tQPLi5OEtj pic.twitter.com/AxZgxE68Rx — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) November 13, 2020

