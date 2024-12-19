Radhika Apte opens up about her pregnancy journey in an interview with Vogue India. She reveals that while her pregnancy was no accident, it was still a shock and that she did the maternity photoshoot with the magazine just a week before giving birth. She admitted that she initially struggled to embrace how she looked at that time, as she had never experienced such major weight gain. Talking about her experience, she shared that the swelling, pains, and lack of sleep affected her perspective on everything. These challenges made it difficult for her to appreciate the beauty of the moment. Looking back now, she says her perspective has changed and revisits the photos with kinder eyes. She now sees the beauty in the pictures and the changes her body went through. She also pointed out that while people often talk about menopause and periods being tough, pregnancy is only seen as the miracle of giving birth and glowing skin. She highlighted that people need to talk more often about the tough parts of pregnancy that are overlooked. Radhika Apte Announces Birth of Her First Child With Husband Benedict Taylor, Shares First Glimpse of Her ‘One Week Old’ (View Pic).

