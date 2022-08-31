Marvel artist Mike Deodato, in a now deleted post, went on to throw shade at Tenoch Huerta's shape in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Stripping down and posting a photo of his back, Deodato would compare his body with the actor's saying that Namor looks in worse shape than him. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Trailer: Tenoch Huerta's Namor Makes An Impressive Debut in This First Look at Ryan Coogler's Marvel Sequel! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

Marvel artist Mike Deodato throws shade at Namor's physique in #BlackPantherWakandaForever pic.twitter.com/45le2qyzDq — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 30, 2022

